Aztec Diamond bamboo training socks review

Aztec Diamond bamboo training socks Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Aztec Diamond Price as reviewed: £6

Official description

Aztec Diamond bamboo training socks are stylish knee-high sport socks that are knitted in bamboo yarn with added coolmax for extra comfort. Feet are kept pleasantly dry thanks to the hollow structure of the fibres that makes it super-absorbent. The material effectively wicks moisture away from the skin and is very breathable.

These socks have the softest most luxurious feel and are the perfect weight to go under your boots. Extra stretchy, breathable and lightweight, the socks are finished with a ribbed band around the ankle to keep them in place and reinforced heel and toe panelling.

First impressions

These socks had very technical description and I hadn’t come across bamboo yarn before, so I was looking forward to testing them.

Overview of performance

The socks really delivered on the description and were very good to wear. They were comfortable, kept my feet dry and were stretchy but not too stretchy. I did find the style and colouring slightly simpler than some of the others tested.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I liked the extra reinforcement on the heel and toe, but it would be great to have more colourful options.