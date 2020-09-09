Shires Performance Air Motion Pro saddlecloth review

Shires Performance Air Motion Pro saddlecloth Score 6/10 Performance: 5/10

Fit: 6/10

Durability: 7/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £52.99

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Shires Performance Air Motion Pro saddlecloth is highly breathable and actively moves moist air away from the body for enhanced comfort. The fabric is pressure resistant and benefits from a non-slip lining on the underside and silicone grips on the top to minimise movement. Adjustable girth guides.

Sizes: 15–16.5in or 17–18in

First impressions

It looked lightweight, had good clearance for the horses withers and plenty of grip for the saddle to stay on.

Overview of performance

I found that this saddlecloth was quite fixed on the horse — it never moved or slipped. It had good aeration and was really breathable, but did leave marks on the horses coat that were consistent with the shape of the dimples underneath the saddlecloth. I thought it may be slightly uncomfortable on the horses’ backs for long periods of time, but I tested this saddlecloth over a few months on different horses and they never showed any signs of discomfort. It was very hard wearing and washed very well, never losing its shape or condition.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked how secure the saddle pad was, but did feel it created uneven pressure underneath the saddle with the grips as it wasn’t a smooth, flat surface.