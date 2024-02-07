8 saddle pads that will help prevent slipping





If you’ve got a saddle that slips then your first port of call is a saddler fitter to check that everything is as it should be, but in the meantime one of the best non-slip saddle pads will help you out. Just as with standard GP saddle pads, non-slip saddle pads will still be able to draw moisture away from your horse, offer a good amount of cushioning and shouldn’t move when you’re riding.

The best non-slip saddle pads usually have some sort of grip, which is often made of silicone and can be either on the underside of the saddle pad or on the top, between the pad and the saddle. Either can be effective, but if it’s on the underside then make sure the pad fits well and there is no excess material that could cause bunching and rubbing. All saddle pads should be machine washable and durable so they can withstand long-term use.

In this guide, we’ve included traditional gel pads, which can sometimes be cut to fit your saddle, as well as saddle pads and numnahs that have a non-slip element built into their design. The integrated pads are more expensive, but provide added cushioning for the horse – and they look smart. The traditional gel pads are more cost-effective and customisable.

Best non-slip saddle pads

WeatherBeeta Ultra Grip Saddle Pad

Shapes: Dressage or jump

Colours: White, black, grey and blue

Sizes: Full

RRP: £69.99

This robust WeatherBeeta pad has a silicone grip and memory foam underneath the saddle to absorb impact and provide traction. It also has a covered girth guard to enhance comfort and provide more durability on contact points. It’s made from a long-lasting suede fabric and has a moisture-wicking lining to help keep your horse cool and dry.

Acavallo Lightweight Gel Pad

Colours: Black or clear

Sizes: One size

RRP: £39.99

An anti-clip classic that you’ve probably seen on your yard at some point, the Acavallo pad can be used either between pad and saddle or directly on the horse’s back. Made from lightweight and breathable material this pad can be cut to size around your saddle and can be machine-washed.

LeMieux X-Grip Twin Sided Pad

Shapes: Jump or dressage

Colours: Navy, black and white

Sizes: Full

RRP: £89.95

Available in dressage and jump shapes, this saddle pad is great for competitive riders of all levels that need to prevent slippage. The topside is silicone, and below is a lower-density memory foam with an Acavallo gel on the underside. The bamboo linings help to absorb sweat and the wider girth keepers have three interlocking loops to enable more girthing options.

Gel-Eze Non-Slip Pad

Colours: Grey

Sizes: One size

RRP: £29.99

Another pad that does what it says on the tin. This pad is 3mm thick and has good impact absorption. It’s lightweight, machine washable and perforated to allow airflow. It has trace lines to help you cut it to size. Gel-Eze also make a range of anti-slip wither pads and sheepskins.

Shires Arma Fusion Saddlecloth

Shapes: GP or jump

Colours: Black, red, green, grey or blue

Sizes: 17–18in

RRP: £73.99

This saddlecloth has a silicone exterior and shock-absorbing lining to provide grip and comfort to the horse, while also has the same spinal mesh zones as the Air Motion Pro Numnah for extra airflow. It has a faux fur trim and an anti-pill cotton outer, which makes it a durable option.

Rhinegold Non-Slip Gel Straighter Cut Saddle Cloth

Colours: Black or white

Sizes: Full, cob or pony

RRP: £34.95

This shock-absorbing non-slip saddle pad features a faux fur trim and an anti-rub girth panel. It is 100% cotton and has rolled edges to make it more comfortable for the horse to wear. It’s soft-to-touch and effectively stops the saddle from slipping.

Shires Arma Gel Pad

Colours: Grey

Sizes: One size

RRP: £42.99

This non-slip gel pad provides a shock-absorbing layer between the numnah and saddle. It’s slim to avoid bulk, perforated to allow airflow and is designed to reduce unwanted saddle movement. It can be cut to size for smaller saddles.

Shires Arma Performance Air Motion Pro Numnah

Colours: Black

Sizes: 15–16.5in or 17–18in

RRP: £63.99

This fitted, non-slip saddle pad is made from compression-resistant materials to help move moist air away from the horse to keep them cool. The same materials make this pad shock-absorbing, while the grippy exterior keeps the saddle secure. It also has mesh along the spine to allow cool, dry air to flow over the horse’s back. It is machine washable and quick drying.

How do I keep my saddle pad from slipping?

Preventing a saddle pad from slipping is essential to keep you and your horse comfortable, and your saddle fitting as designed.

If your saddle is slipping, before anything else it’s important to ensure that it fits correctly – consult with a qualified saddle fitter. Your horse’s body can change over time and throughout the year so it’s recommended to get your saddle checked regularly.

Next, ensure you’re using all of the saddle pad straps. The number of straps varies across with design but if you have a strap missing on one side but not the other, this could cause the saddle pad to pull to one side.

If all of the above is in order and the saddle pad is clean and in good working use, then a non-slip pad might help.

Non-slip made are made from a grippy material such as silicone or gel and enhance traction and grip on the horse’s back. These materials can help to reduce the movement of the saddle when riding.

Do non-slip saddle pads work?

Non-slip pads are designed to provide additional grip, but it’s unlikely that a saddle pad can eliminate slipping in all situations – for example, they can’t improve rider balance – and non-slip pads might not suit every horse.

The effectiveness of a non-slip pad will also depend on its fit and suitability for your specific riding needs and the characteristics of your horse.

Non-slip pads can be very useful for horses with a flat back or those who sweat easily. To ensure the saddle pad remains effective, it’s important to regularly clean it so the accumulation of sweat and dirt doesn’t reduce its ability to prevent slipping.

Why does my saddle keep sliding back?

There could be several reasons why a saddle might slip back. But if it’s happening regularly it’s important to find the underlying cause to ensure the comfort and safety of both you and your horse.

The first thing to check would be saddle fit – this is the most common cause of a saddle sliding back. As above, it’s recommended you consult a professional saddle fitter regularly to ensure your saddle is fit for purpose.

Incorrect saddle placement is another common reason for a saddle moving back. If the saddle is too far forward it may slide back to the position in which it was designed to rest. Make sure the gullet is clear of the withers and the panels are evenly distributing pressure across the horse’s back.

Another common cause of saddle slippage is girth tension. Insufficient tension can cause a saddle to move back when riding. Make sure the girth is tight enough but not too tight to cause discomfort to the horse. If you can’t get any fingers underneath the girth it is too tight.

Some horses’ conformational characteristics can also lead to a saddle slipping back, such as high withers or a round barrel. In these cases, choosing a non-slip pad can help to mitigate the issue.

