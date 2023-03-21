Kim Bailey: ‘Not since Dawn Run have I seen scenes like that’





British National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey, whose training success include the Cheltenham Gold Cup (Master Oats) and Champion Hurdle (Alderbrook), reflects on a vintage Cheltenham Festival, but warns of Irish domination

We all went into this year’s four-day Cheltenham Festival wondering what the bloody hell was happening.

Jon Pullen, Cheltenham’s clerk of the course, had been watering for the best part of three weeks before the meeting and then for the umpteenth time the weather forecast changed with rain, frost and snow predicted.

All arrived… who would want his job!

We marched in on Tuesday full of excitement, expecting to see a masterclass from Constitution Hill and the shortest-priced favourite did not disappoint. We all stood in awe as this equine dynamo frankly won the Champion Hurdle without coming off the bridle. Hats in the air and as he returned to the winners’ enclosure, the crowds clapped and cheered with appreciation of what they had just witnessed.

Constitution Hill walked through the throng like he was off on a Sunday afternoon stroll, totally unfazed by what he had just achieved.

Just over half an hour later, we were treated to an even greater result when Honeysuckle got up to win the Mares’ Hurdle. It was not the performance of old, but even so she returned to a hugely emotional reception. Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore adore this mare and what she has achieved on the racecourse is staggering. The Cheltenham fans could not get enough and poured down to the winners’ enclosure to witness their return.

Not since Dawn Run have I seen scenes like that. It was magical, emotional and how on earth did Henry de Bromhead hold the tears back with so many interviews? Jack was riding on Rachael’s shoulders.

Wednesday saw another masterclass from Energumene who, like Constitution Hill, demolished his opposition after his biggest rival Edwardstone ran no sort of a race to be crowned the Champion Chase winner.

Thursday’s big race was the Ryanair Chase and again it was left to the de Bromhead/Blackmore combination to take this race with Envoi Allen, showing that when your horses return to form, the winners return, too.

Good horses are staying in Ireland

So with three of the big four races done, Friday arrived like spring and Willie Mullins (who had more horses through the racecourse stables than any other trainer) saved the best until last when his Galopin Des Champs jumped past Paul Nicholls’s Bravemansgame at the final fence to win cosily under a masterful ride from Paul Townend.

We look back on four fabulous days of racing that only the Cheltenham Festival can produce, but behind the headlines we must worry about the Irish domination. Not only was it shown by the number of Irish-trained winners, but even at the Tattersalls sales after racing on Thursday, all the top lots looked to be heading back over the Irish Sea, many for English-based owners.

British racing must keep pushing for better results. Paul Nicholls was back with two Cheltenham Festival winners, but he has been quiet on that front in recent years – but then champion jockey Brian Hughes did not even have a ride.

It all seems to go in cycles and eventually the good horses will be back with British trainers but until the structure of our racing changes, the good horses will stay on the other side of the Irish Sea.

