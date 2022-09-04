



The family of 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead has paid tribute to their “perfect, funny, loving son”, who died after a fall at Glenbeigh Racing Festival, County Kerry, yesterday (3 September).

The son of Grand National and Gold Cup-winning trainer Henry De Bromhead, who was often seen at his father’s side at the races and was making a name for himself as a young jockey, suffered critical injuries in the fall and could not be saved.

In a statement, his family said: “On 3 September, we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13-year-old son Jack.

“A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible – he will forever be present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!”

The statement added that as well as being “the perfect, funny, loving son”, Jack was also an “incredible, loving brother” to his twin sister Mia and younger sister Georgia.

“He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind,” they said. “Our hearts are truly broken.”

“He made so many friends wherever he went and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

“Jack has lived so many more years than the 13 – he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious, grasping at life and new interests. The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests – too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom! It started with his work on the farm, the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses. He was a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10. By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his fathers passion for all aspects of racing.”

Jack de Bromhead had recently started at a new school, and his family said he had made many friends by his second day.

“Jack’s friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasure by him,” they said.

“Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.

“Deeply loved and missed by your parents, Henry and Heather, your sisters Mia and Georgia, your grandparents Andrew, Marian, Harry and Sally, your aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.”

Our precious Jack

“And he will raise you up on eagles’ wings

Bear you on the breath of dawn

Make you to shine like the sun

And hold you in the palm of his hand”

