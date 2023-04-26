Davy Russell: ‘Lucinda Russell proved she’s marvellous at Aintree’





Jockey Davy Russell, who retired recently after a stellar 20-year career in the saddle, signs off again from the sport on a winning high at Aintree

To have the opportunity to ride such exceptional horses at Aintree in my last few days in the sport was really special. Winning a double of Grade Ones on Irish Point and Gerri Colombe was very pleasing and, looking back, continuing on beyond the Cheltenham Festival was the right thing to do.

Sometimes it doesn’t work out and I was happy enough to take my punishment after Cheltenham, but Gordon Elliott and my wife Edelle were adamant that it would be better if I finished on a better note, and they were right!

Unfortunately, my Grand National chances were lost at the first fence – which was entirely my own fault. A couple of strides out, I was happy enough, but then two horses to my side squeezed in and my horse Galvin just didn’t fully see the fence. That horse is a true professional, so it was just unfortunate.

There were a load of things going through my head as I hit the ground – my first thought, of course, was whether Galvin had got up OK, which he had. I checked I wasn’t too sore – I still had Pour Les Filles to ride in the bumper, my final ride. Then I made sure that the other lads who’d fallen at the first were all right, and when we knew they’d be bypassing the fence on the next circuit, due to Hill Sixteen’s fall, I helped the ground staff make sure the runners got a clean route past, which fortunately all worked out.

It’s very worrying what the protestors are talking about doing – their knowledge of horses appears very low and the harm they could do to the horses is a huge problem. Behind the scenes, while events were unfolding, there was no real panic, and the authorities did a marvellous job in trying to keep the disruption to a minimum. At the same time, it had a big effect on a lot of people and the horses.

While I wholeheartedly disagree with what the protestors are doing, there are tweaks to the Grand National that could be made. A shorter run to the first fence could be something for them to look at, and we need more room at the start because it does get pretty narrow towards the first for the 40 runners, while everyone is jostling for an early position.

But no taking away from what Corach Rambler and Derek Fox achieved by winning. Over the whole three days, trainer Lucinda Russell really advertised her abilities as a horsewoman. She’s a marvellous trainer, with Ahoy Senor also running so well in the Aintree Bowl, then Apple Away winning the Grade One Novices’ Hurdle on Friday.

“Everyone should be proud”

I enjoyed several other stand-out performances at the meeting – what the Gordon Elliott-trained Sire Du Berlais did to win the Liverpool Hurdle on Saturday was quite outstanding, and everyone involved should be very proud of that one. He’s an 11-year-old and he looked for all the world that he was going to be pulled up during the race, but jockey Mark Walsh knew best and he kept plugging on and actually won cosy in the end.

Constitution Hill is an exceptional horse, so his sixth successive Grade One success was great for trainer Nicky Henderson and especially owner Michael Buckley who’s been such a big supporter over the years. Then Famous Clermont got a marvellous ride from Will Biddick to win the Foxhunters.

What ties in all these winners is that connections know how hard it is to get a good horse, while they also know how important it is to look after them, and how to look after them. They know how to campaign them in the right races and how to design the year around a good horse.

I’d like to sign off by thanking everyone. I’ve really enjoyed myself over the past 20 years and the racing fans – on both sides of the Irish water – have been so good to me, which means so much. So thank you all.

