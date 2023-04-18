Racing pledges to review Grand National meeting after three horses die





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

“Changes must be made” is the message after three horses died during the Grand National meeting, as the authorities pledge to analyse the races in “painstaking detail”.

Hill Sixteen suffered an “unrecoverable injury” in a fall at the first National fence on 15 April. Dark Raven was also put down after a fall in the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle the same day, and Envoye Special suffered a fatal injury in the Foxhunters Chase on 13 April.

Two other horses in the National – Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman – were treated on course and taken away by ambulance for further assessment. The start of the National had been delayed as protestors against the race gained access to the course but were dealt with by police, who made 118 arrests.

“Yesterday was a very sad day,” said Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare. The charity supports responsible involvement of horses in sport and is an independent welfare advisor to horse sport regulators, including the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

“From Aintree to television screens across the world, this year’s meet was difficult to watch. The loss of Envoye Special, Dark Raven and Hill Sixteen is heartbreaking and we offer our condolences to their connections, who we know will be devastated.

“While it is true that accidents can happen anywhere – and the risks can never be removed altogether – jump racing poses specific risks that it has a responsibility to relentlessly reduce wherever possible. While in the immediate aftermath of these events it is a time to reflect and review what has happened, it is clear to us that despite the changes made by Aintree and racing to date, much more needs to be done.”

Mr Owers said these events are an “urgent reminder” of the need to bring work on the jump race risk model, set out by racing’s independent Horse Welfare Board to improve equine safety in racing, to the fore.

“The model is a key tool to help inform how to make this and other jump races safer,” he said. “Progress on this key project has not been quick enough and this needs to change now that racing has an agreement in place with the Royal Veterinary College to help take it forward. Overall, the types of questions that need to be considered are the number of runners, how to reduce the number of fallers, how to better manage loose horses and how to better manage the start.

“No one can accept fatalities as a certainty at any race and no one, least of all anyone in racing, wants to see what we witnessed in yesterday’s Grand National.”

On 15 April, the RSPCA said it “urgently” calls on the BHA to “review the circumstances of each of the sad deaths at Aintree, so that we never again exit a ‘festival of racing’ with three dead horses”.

BHA CEO Julie Harrington said the authority’s thoughts are with all connections of the horses who suffered fatal injuries.

“No one will be more affected by this news than the trainers, owners and stable staff who have provided these horses with first-class care and attention throughout their lives,” she said.

“The BHA and Aintree racecourse will now analyse the races in painstaking detail, as is the case every year, to build on our existing data and help us understand what caused these incidents.

“British racing works tirelessly to improve the sport’s safety record and reduce avoidable risk. Every incident is reviewed by the BHA alongside the racecourse and other bodies. As a sport we have for years shown great determination and commitment to improve welfare standards by taking measured scientific, evidence-based, regulatory and education-based steps. It is for this reason that the fatal injury rate in the sport has reduced by over 1/3 in the last 20 years, to 0.2% of runners.”

Ms Harrington added that the BHA respects the rights of everyone to hold views on racing.

“But we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a handful of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring,” she said.

“Those involved in British racing are rightly proud of our sport and the role it plays in providing an unparalleled quality of life for horses bred for racing. Love and respect for horses is at the heart of everything we do.

“The Grand National is and always will be an iconic sporting event and the actions of a small number of people will do nothing to diminish its huge and enduring international appeal.”

The BHA says it does “everything possible” to minimise risk in racing, and that the number of horses who suffer fatal injuries on courses has decreased to 0.21%.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.