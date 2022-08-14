Ireland’s sole rider in World Showjumping Championships final misses out on second round





Ireland’s sole rider to contest the individual final that will decide the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships results today (14 August), Denis Lynch, produced another solid round on his consistent partner Brooklyn Heights.

The powerful chestnut looked fresh on the final day of these championships, showing his incredible adjustability and scope. One pole down means the pair will not progress to the second and final round, but will finish no lower than 20th in the World Showjumping Championships individual results.

The duo clipped the powder blue rail at 10a, to add four faults to their score in an otherwise foot-perfect round over Louis Konickx’s maximum dimensions 1.65m track in the first round of Sunday’s final.

The 13-year-old Nabab De Reve son, owned by Molly Ohrstrom, joined Denis’ string in February, and the pair were a crucial part in helping the Irish team to fourth place and secure Paris 2024 Olympic qualification earlier this week.

A total of 12 combinations go through to the final, second round this afternoon. Competition was fierce in the first round, as expected with world individual medals on the table.

There was little breathing room for anyone to make a mistake – even a clear round could not guarantee a spot in that final 12. A total of 14 of the 21 starters jumped clear, with Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs and the eye-catching Leone Jei the only four-faulters from this morning to progress to the second round.

Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward head the provisional standings, with their team gold medal-winning compatriots Jens Fredricson and Markan Cosmopolit in provisional silver. Jérôme Guery and Quel Homme De Hus hold provisional bronze for Belgium.

Britain had two of its world bronze team medal-winning competitors on the start list this morning – Olympic champion Ben Maher and Scott Brash. Ben will carry Britain’s hopes of an individual medal in this afternoon’s second round.

