Ben Maher sets Britain’s individual medal hopes alight at World Showjumping Championships





Olympic champion Ben Maher remains in the hunt for an individual medal in the World Showjumping Championships results after a sensational round in the first phase of Sunday’s (14 August) final with Faltic HB.

Their clear round puts the British combination in provisional fifth in the World Showjumping Championships results ahead of the second, deciding round this afternoon.

This compact bay may not be the biggest, but his technique, scope and heart are what make him such a competitor.

The pair cruised round the early stages of Louis Konickx’s 1.65m course, with the 12-year-old stallion jumping for fun. There was one heart-stopping moment, were he appeared to peck slightly after landing from the teetering upright at fence nine, recovering impressively to clear the imposing pastel-coloured double at 10ab.

The Baltic VDL son, owned by Oakingham Stud, has jumped superbly all week, helping Britain to historic team bronze – and crucial Paris 2024 Olympic qualification – on Friday night.

Ben’s team-mate Scott Brash (Hello Jefferson) was competing alongside him in the individual final, with a rail dropping them out of contention for the second round.

The top 12 competitors after this morning go through to the second, final round this afternoon.

The fierce Swedish contingent continue their purple streak, with Henrik von Eckermann and the great King Edward heading the provisional standings, and their team gold medal-winning compatriots Jens Fredricson and Markan Cosmopolit in provisional silver. Jérôme Guery and Quel Homme De Hus hold provisional bronze at this stage.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.