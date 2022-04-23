World number one eventer creates new gin in honour of his first Burghley winner





World number one eventer Oliver Townend has created a new gin, in memory of his Burghley-winning ride and “very dear friend” Carousel Quest.

Husband and wife team Emma and Gareth Glynn, from the Shropshire Distillery, joined forces with Oliver to craft the dry gin, from which 20% of the profits will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Dogs Trust.

Oliver said: “This is a true artisan gin, handcrafted to celebrate one of the most extraordinary horses I have ever met. Carousel Quest won Burghley Horse Trials whilst in training with me just down the road from the distillery.

“I’ve picked two charities close to my heart to support, and hope we raise lots of money for them both. With this gin I toast Carousel Quest — and invite you to toast your hero too.”

Oliver took on “Quest”, owned by Andrew Cawthray, in 2008 and the pair won Burghley in 2009, the horse having finished fourth there the previous year under Cressie Clague-Reading.

Their achievements included finishing as runners-up at the Festival of British Eventing, winning the Scottish Championships, fifth at Fontainebleau and eighth at the Kentucky Three-Day Event.

He finished in the top 10 in another two CCI4*s (now CCI5*-L) before his retirement, which he spent mainly in fields between Oliver’s yard and the distillery.

After his death aged 25 in 2020, Oliver said: “Quest was always a quirky horse but had a heart of gold and was besides a talented competition partner, a very dear friend to me and he will leave a huge hole behind.”

Emma Glynn said she and her husband were “excited to be collaborating with such a sporting legend, neighbour and friend”.

“We’ve created a juniper-led premium dry gin, which incorporates citrus notes from lemon balm and lemon peel atop a liquorice and cassia warmth with a light fresh sweet orange undertone,” she said.

“The Carousel Quest Gin is best served with lemon wheel, premium tonic, and good company. We hope you enjoy this hero-worthy gin!”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.