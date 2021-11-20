Support British native breed by drinking gin – what’s not to like?





Supporting a British pony by drinking gin — what is there not to like?

As part of its centenary celebrations this year, the Exmoor Pony Society (EPS) has commissioned a limited-edition gin inspired by the moorland ecosystem and in aid of the society’s work.

The gin is created at The Distillery in Notting Hill, at which EPS trustee Sue Burger’s son Jake is a director and master distiller. Sue has bred, shown and ridden Exmoors for 35 years, as well as being a judge, foal inspector and past EPS president.

Jake spent time researching plants connected to Exmoor, which has resulted in a “unique, Exmoor-inspired gin”.

“The Distillery is proud to be contributing towards one of Britain’s rarest and most beautiful native equine breeds,” he said.

“The gin we have created is a classic London dry style with a strong juniper character, its unique flavour inspired by the ecosystem of Exmoor.

“Alongside the more traditional botanicals, local whortleberry, heather flower, honey and samphire are in its botanical ingredients.”

Jake described the gin as having a “subtle floral aroma, and a notably dry slightly coastal finish”.

The gin is for sale online, with a £5 donation to the EPS from every bottle sold.

Sue Burger said: “We are really excited to be able to offer our members, supporters and the wider public the opportunity to purchase a high quality gin from a well-known distillery. We hope it will help to raise the profile of Exmoor ponies as well as providing some income to further the society’s work.”

