



What a day! Britain has a new world champion in Lottie Fry, as she and Glamourdale topped the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships results in the grand prix special.

Here’s a rundown of all the action from Herning…

Lottie and Glamourdale scored 82.508% to win the gold.

Her test showed the black stallion’s incredible power and expression, with plenty of 10s from the judges.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour took the silver with Vamos Amigos.

Dinja van Liere collected the bronze on Hermes, for the Netherlands.

Charlotte Dujardin finished sixth for Britain on Imhotep in a promising performance for the future.

And Gareth Hughes was just behind her in seventh on Classic Briolinca

Germany’s Benjamin Werndl claimed fifth in the special as he continues his great championship debut.

US rider Adrienne Lyle led at the first break with Salvino, finishing ninth.

José Antonio Garcia Mena and the striking Divina Royal set the tone for the day with a new personal best.

Sadly, Australia’s Lyndal Oatley was eliminated with Eros today.

And finally, the stallion Blue Hors Zack has not only won a team gold this week himself, he also has talented progeny competing alongside him.

