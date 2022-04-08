World Cup finals, Grand National tips, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Who will take the honours at the World Cup finals?

The showjumping and dressage World Cup finals got under way yesterday in Leipzig, Germany, and the vaulting and driving starts today (8 April). H&H will be bringing you comprehensive reports from the dressage and showjumping across the weekend from our on-site reporter, H&H dressage editor Polly Bryan, including when you can watch your favourite riders, how the Brits are getting on, and all the latest updates.

2. Welfare concerns in transporting horses abroad

Top riders have spoken out about their “nightmare” journeys crossing the Channel with horses since Brexit. World eventing gold medallist Gemma Tattersall and showjumper Elizabeth Baker were both held up for hours on recent trips to Europe, with Gemma having to arrange for one of her horses having to be collected from Calais owing to a mistake in paperwork. Elizabeth, whose horses were on board for 16 or 17 hours owing to delays, partly from waiting for vet checks, said no paperwork should come before the welfare of horses.

3. Have you picked your Grand National winner?

The Randox Grand National is the race the nation stops to watch and this year’s takes place on Saturday 9 April at 5.15pm at Aintree racecourse in Merseyside. With 40 runners racing over 4m2½f with 30 fences to negotiate, picking the winner of the historic race is no easy task so we’ve called in the experts to share their Grand National tips. Don’t forget to check out H&H’s complete guide to this year’s runners and riders in the current issue of the magazine too.

