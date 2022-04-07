Grand National tips: who do the experts think will win Saturday’s famous race?





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The 2022 Randox Grand National is the race that the nation stops to watch and this year’s race takes place on Saturday 9 April at 5.15pm at Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside. With 40 runners racing over 4m2½f with 30 fences to negotiate, picking the winner of the historic race is no easy task so we’ve called in the experts to share their Grand National tips.

Don’t forget to check out H&H’s complete guide to this year’s runners and riders in the 7 April issue of the magazine, too.

The £1m Randox Grand National is on ITV on Saturday 9 April at 5.15 pm with coverage starting from 2pm and H&H will be bringing you the latest stories online and in next week’s magazine, in the shops on Thursday 14 April.

It is important that you gamble responsibly and you can read more advice on how to bet here. Enjoy!

Check out the latest racing odds with Betway

Grand National tips

Four-time champion jump jockey Richard Johnson says: “I’d like to see the Charlie Longsdon-trained SNOW LEOPARDESS win. She’s been backed all week and has this year’s great story – she’s a grey mare, who has come back from injury and had a foal – she’s an unbelievable horse, who ticks all the right boxes. But I think her main competition comes from Ireland and Gordon Elliott has plotted a similar plan with DELTA WORK (pictured top) to the one he had with Tiger Roll a few years ago – he had a great prep race to win the cross-country race at Cheltenham, he has the right profile, he’s a Grade One winner – a class act. So if I was going to pick one to ride, it would be Delta Work, but from my heart it would be Snow Leopardess.”

ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin says: “I like LONGHOUSE POET, trained by Martin Brassil in Ireland – his win in the Thyestes Chase in January smacked Grand National winner and his trainer knows exactly what it takes to win the race having won it with Numbersixvalverde in 2006.”

H&H racing correspondent and 1990 Grand National-winning jockey, Marcus Armytage also picks out SNOW LEOPARDESS and DELTA WORK, saying: “It’s about time another mare won it, she will be easy to spot being grey and has already won over the fences. Delta Work is a class act following the Tiger Roll [pictured, below] route of cross-country, although Gigginstown’s luck has to run out sometime round Aintree.” However, he also has his eye on two other runners, saying: “ANY SECOND NOW, trained by Ted Walsh, was an unlucky third last year when nearly brought just before half way. He’s in good form with a win on his last start but is carrying 7lbs more. DE RASHER COUNTER for Emma Lavelle is a former Ladbrokes Trophy winner now back down to that mark after a year off and trained for the race.”

Trainer and H&H columnist Kim Bailey trained Mr Frisk to win the Grand National in 1990 under Marcus Armytage and runs Two For Gold this year. Kim is another to pick out SNOW LEOPARDESS and DELTA WORK – “the new Tiger Roll” he says. “Snow Leopardess has had a brilliant season and she has won over the fences, she’d have the best chance of the home-trained runners. But ECLAIR SURF has an each-way chance for Emma Lavelle, and the Irish-trained ANY SECOND NOW has taken the tried and tested route after being third last year.”

2016 Olympic showjumping champion Nick Skelton, father of trainer Dan Skelton and jockey Harry Skelton, picks their runner, BLAKLION, as his Grand National tip. The gelding will be running in the race for the fourth time. “He’s 13 now but he’s actually run really well all winter, he’s fresh and well and looks in great form. He was favourite for the race in 2017, then he was injured, so it would be nice if he could make the frame again this year having finished sixth last year.”

Racing journalist Carl Evans says: “Due to the length of race and number of fences it takes a good horse to carry more than 11st to victory in the Randox Grand National. Many of the fancied runners this time face that challenge, but SNOW LEOPARDESS carries 10st 9lb, she is bang in form and she has won over Aintree’s National fences – although has to defy the stat which proves mares rarely win the National. The Willie Mullins-trained BURROWS SAINT could reward each-way backers, while Polly Gundry’s SANTINI retains class and could run well at a bigger price.”

ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles says: “I would back ANY SECOND NOW. He may well have spoiled Rachael Blackmore’s party last year granted more luck having been all but brought down by a faller on the first circuit. He remains reasonably handicapped and can make amends this time around and give owner J P McManus another win in the race.”

Racing correspondent Julian Muscat picks his Grand National tip: “DELTA WORK is the class act in this field – he came back to form last time over Cheltenham’s cross-country fences and can defy his big weight.”

Racing journalist Tom Peacock says: “LONGHOUSE POET has a touch of class from his hurdling days and has been campaigned with care over fences. The Thyestes Chase winner has plenty in his favour and represents the very shrewd Martin Brassil, who has won this race before with Numbersixvalverde.”

ITV Racing presenter Alice Plunkett says: “I can’t of course say anything other than SNOW LEOPARDESS! As a family we are all so excited for ‘Granny’ who bred, foaled and produced Snow Leopardess. Marietta Fox-Pitt’s equestrian CV is extraordinary but to add a Grand National at 80 would be what dreams are made of.”

H&H’s racing editor Jennifer Donald says: “I’m with everyone else hoping that Snow Leopardess defies all the Grand National stats to win on Saturday – she’ll be headline news if she succeeds! But my money will be going on the Emma Lavelle-trained ECLAIR SURF, if he makes the cut before Saturday – he loves a stamina-test having finished third in the Welsh National and second in the Eider Chase at Newcastle behind Win My Wings, who went on to win the Scottish National last week. Otherwise, my Grand National tip is one of several runners for owner JP McManus, the Ciaran Murphy-trained ENJOY D’ALLEN – he has Irish National form, this race has been the target, and he represents the Irish side, who have dominated the race recently.”

Keep up to date with all of Horse & Hound’s Grand National coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features on the three-day meeting at Aintree.

You might also be interested in:

Meet the Fox-Pitt’s grey mare with a ‘lethal’ buck, who is aiming for Grand National glory after having a foal – Snow Leopardess ‘She’s our little miracle’: girl born weighing 650g named honorary 41st Grand National runner How to get to Aintree: your complete guide to getting to the racecourse

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.