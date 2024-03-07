Winning start for Olympic gold medallists, the rider targeting two sports at Paris, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic gold medallists on form

Two combinations that were part of the Olympic gold medal-winning team in Tokyo started their seasons with wins at Poplar Park. London 52, ridden by Laura Collett, and Ballaghmor Class, piloted by Oliver Townend, topped open intermediate (OI) sections on the opening weekend of the British eventing season. The riders both plan to take a similar competition route with these horses as they followed in 2021, the year they won Olympic gold, as they aim for selection for Paris 2024.

Find out the plans for these eventing stars

Ingrid Klimke targeting two disciplines

Talking of Paris 2024… Germany’s Ingrid Klimke has revealed that she is targeting this summer’s Olympics in both eventing and dressage. She highlighted SAP Asha P her possible eventing ride and will target the dressage with her world bronze team medallist Franziskus. Speaking during a talk at Wellington Riding (1 March), Ingrid said team trainer Peter Thomsen had asked her to do the initial accreditation paperwork for SAP Asha P, adding: “She was injured the year before last and last year I was injured, but we have a plan for how she could make the qualifications theoretically, so we’ll go for it and see how it works.”

Read more on this story

New showing society

A new showing society has formed to encourage equestrians to consider taking on a rescued horse or pony. The Rescue Equine Showing Society (RESS) will have its official launch event at Equifest (3 August). RESS was founded by Cathy Hyde, who has worked in frontline animal welfare since 2001. “We really want RESS to give these rescues the opportunity to shine and to demonstrate how successful they can be, while highlighting the work of the rescuers and those that take on the task of rehabilitating the equines that have been subjected to cruelty and neglect,” said Cathy.

Discover more about the society and its plans

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.