Who’s off to Maryland, Oisin Murphy telling his story, plus more things the horse world is talking about





1. The newest CCI5*

Two Brits and three members of the US’s World Championship silver medal-winning team feature among the entries for Maryland 5 Star. There are only 24 entries at present for the US fixture, which is the world’s newest CCI5*. The two British riders on the list are Harry Meade, with his own and Mandy Gray’s Superstition, and US-based Leslie Law on Tre’ Book’s Voltaire De Tre’.

Take a look at who else features on the Maryland 5 Star entries list

2. The Horse & Hound Awards

Time is running out to submit your nominations for the 2022 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF. The Horse & Hound Awards, now in their seventh year, seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level. Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition. Nominations close at 5pm today (22 September).

Find out more about the Horse & Hound Awards and how to make a nomination

Horsepower to hit Amazon Prime

A new four-part documentary series following three-time champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy as he faces the prospect of an impending ban, and top trainer Andrew Balding, will land on Amazon Prime this week. Horsepower, from the makers of hit documentary Rooney, will be released on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on Friday (23 September). “All the ups and downs of being a champion jockey are laid bare on Horsepower, this is where I tell my story,” said Oisin. “I allowed the Horsepower cameras to see me at my best and my worst because I want people to understand the pressures that come with success for a jockey.”

Find out more about the new series

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.