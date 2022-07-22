Who’s flying the British flag at the World Championships and other things the horse world is talking about





British team announcements

The British dressage and showjumping teams for the World Championships have been revealed. The dressage squad heading to Herning is Richard Davidson and Bubblingh, Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep, Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, and Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca. Lottie has also been selected with Everdale as direct reserve, and Gareth with Sintano Van Hof Olympia, and the reserve combinations are Laura Tomlinson with Fallatijn and Susan Pape with Eclectisch. The showjumping squad is made up of Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson, Harry Charles and Romeo 88, Ben Maher and Explosion W, and Joe Stockdale with Equine America Cacharel. Harry has also been selected as a direct reserve with Casquo Blue, and Ben with Faltic HB. The travelling reserve is John Whitaker with Equine America Unick Du Francport

Read all the latest on the World Championships

A much-loved event horse known as “Duck”

King Eider, the long-term five-star partner of Louisa Milne Home, has been put down aged 22. Bought by Louisa as a four-year-old, she and “Duck” made their five-star debut in 2015 and went on to have five Burghley and three Badminton completions. The gelding became a fans’ favourite and was “always looking for the camera”. Louisa described him as a “five-star horse through and through” and spoke fondly of Duck’s huge character which led to some memorable moments at his favourite events.

Read what Louisa had to say about Duck

Accepting judges’ opinions

In her H&H column this week The Showing Register founder Sarah Chapman has discussed her experience judging at the Great Yorkshire Show and praised the show’s excellent organisation. Later in her column she raises the topic of opinions and said she believes it is important competitors accept a judge’s opinion – and pointed out that showing is subjective. “If you feel yourself constantly questioning judges, then I ask you to put yourself forward to be come a judge,” she said.

Read Sarah’s column

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.