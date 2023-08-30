Who will shine at the showjumping Euros and Burghley, and other things the horse world is talking about





The European Showjumping Championships are go

The first rounds of the European Showjumping Championships get under way today (30 August) at San Siro in Milan, Italy. The British horses Casquo Blue (Harry Charles), Medoc De Toxandria (Tim Gredley), Oak Grove’s Laith (Sam Hutton), Di Caprio (Donald Whitaker), and Faltic HB (Ben Maher) passed the horse inspection yesterday and will take part in the first qualifying competition this afternoon, beginning 12.15pm UK time. Donald Whitaker has been named as Britain’s individual rider, with the other four riding for both team and individual glory. Horse & Hound’s dedicated team of journalists and photographers will be bringing you all the action, breaking news, and interviews, from the competition.

Burghley begins

For eventing fans, Defender Burghley Horse Trials begins today. The trot-up takes place this afternoon, following which the dressage times will be released. Top names and Burghley first-timers are among the entries that will contest the famous British five-star. Don’t miss a moment of the action by staying tuned to our dedicated Burghley hub where we’ll be bringing you everything you need to follow the event, and all the breaking news as it unfolds.

A five-star rider’s fall

Irish team rider Susie Berry is recovering following a cross-country fall with eight-year-old gelding Jesmond Renard in the Defender Blair Castle CCI3*-L on Saturday (26 August). Susie was attended to onsite by medical professionals, before being taken to hospital. Susie’s team have thanked everyone for their messages of support and said she is now taking time to rest. Jesmond Renard was not injured in the fall and was “happily eating back in his stable” following the accident.

Celebrating Britain’s best event horses

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome Black Nova Designs to our sponsors for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heros – are now open.

Danielle Holmes, director at Black Nova Designs said: “Black Nova Designs is thrilled to be the proud sponsor of the Event Horse of the Year category at this year’s Horse & Hound Awards. We are privileged to work with lots of riders and businesses connected with the world of eventing and jumped at the chance to celebrate the remarkable horses that make this sport so special. You’ll often find our trade stand at three-day events and, as passionate supporters of equestrian sports, we’re fast becoming the go-to company for equestrian website design, hosting, and IT solutions. Through our sponsorship of this award, we aim to honour outstanding event horses and celebrate Horse & Hound and British equestrian sport in general!”

