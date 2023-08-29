Five-star rider taken to hospital following cross-country fall





Irish team event rider Susie Berry is recovering after a cross-country fall at Defender Blair Castle Horse Trials.

Susie was riding eight-year-old gelding Jesmond Renard in the CCI3*-L when the pair fell at fence 18abc, the Malcolm Group Corners, on Saturday (26 August). The ride was Susie’s third of the day, having jumped clear in the same class on 10-year-old mare Irene Leva, and in the CCI2*-L with nine-year-old mare Coridale Ziggy.

A Blair Castle spokesman said Susie was immediately attended to onsite by medical professionals, before she was taken to hospital. Jesmond Renard was not injured in the fall.

A spokesman for Susie thanked everyone for all the messages of support and concern.

“Susie would like to say a huge thank you to the event officials and medics who were very quick in their response and who take great care of her onsite. She is now feeling much better and is recovering locally,” he said.

“Foxy (Jesmond Renard) walked away from the fall unscathed and was happily eating back in his stable, being well cared for by Crisy (Salmon, Susie’s groom). ”

The spokesman added it “wasn’t the end to the trip the team had hoped for” – and that Susie is now taking time to rest.

“Twiggy and Eva had both jumped incredible rounds in the CCI2*-L and CCI3*-L, both flying up the leaderboards. Susie is just sad she was unable to complete with them,” he said.

“Once again many thanks for all of the support – especially to owners, family and friends who had travelled to Scotland to watch and help.”

Earlier this month Susie was part of the Irish team at the European Eventing Championships in Haras Du Pin with 11-year-old mare Clever Trick, alongside Sarah and Grantstown Jackson, Felicity Ward and Regal Bounty, and Joseph Murphy and Calmaro. The team finished fourth and Susie was 16th individually.

