Virus outbreak cancels major showjumping tour, and more things the horse world is talking about





Showjumping tour cancelled following EHV-1 outbreak

The second part of the Mediterranean Equestrian Tour (Spring MET II, 7 to 26 February) in Oliva Nova, Spain, has been cancelled after four horses returned positive tests for Equine Herpes Virus EHV-1. Another horse has tested positive in Lier, Belgium. A statement from the MET organisers last night (22 February) said that the four horses at the venue that tested positive are “febrile” (showing signs of fever), but “show no signs of neurological disease”. On Tuesday (21 February) 10 horses, all of whom were stabled in the same tent at the venue, went into isolation after six showed signs of fever. Swabs were taken from all and four returned positive, four negative and two were inconclusive. Valencia Veterinary Department has decided that all 82 horses stabled in the same tent as the four tests, must remain on the venue for at least a week and will follow a testing schedule.

Sanceo retired

The stallion who who led the USA team to Tokyo Olympic silver at the in 2021, Sanceo, has been retired. The San Remo son and his rider Sabine Schut-Kery became the talk of Tokyo when they pulled off one stunning performance after another, securing team silver ahead of Britain in bronze, and finishing individual fifth with 84.3% in the freestyle. The pair also won widespread praise for their harmonious partnership and Sanceo’s classical way of going. “Walking into the barn every day without his cheerful face will take a little getting used to, but I know in my heart this is the best decision for him,” said Sabine.

A costly chocolate

A horse in the US who ate peanut M&Ms lost his national titles after he tested positive for trace amounts of caffeine. Rylee Morgan and I’m A Lopin Sensation lost $11,000 (£9,140) in winnings from the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Show in July 2022. “My whole world has done a 180,” Rylee told H&H. “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

