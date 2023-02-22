‘The majority of fences are in place’: Badminton entries open and preparations continue apace for 2023 five-star





Entries for Badminton Horse Trials (4 to 8 May), presented by Mars Equestrian, opened this week and the “majority of fences are in place” as the clock ticks down to the first British five-star of 2023.

Badminton director Jane Tuckwell shared updates on the cross-country course, tickets, shopping village and mobile phone reception in her latest blog.

Badminton Horse Trials entries opened on Monday (20 February) and close at noon on Friday, 17 March. The names of accepted and waitlisted competitors are traditionally made public after entries have closed.

In her blog, Mrs Tuckwell said that entries opening is a “sure sign the event is getting ever closer”.

She added that the tradestand area is “all but finalised” and Badminton is preparing to welcome “new and exciting exhibitors”.

“Sadly, we have also said goodbye to some long-term traders, but we are so grateful to them for their support over the years and wish them well going forward,” she said.

“The mobile phone companies have been to do their surveys as to where their masts will be placed. We have had several good meetings with our new wi-fi provider.

“The cross-country course is taking shape. [Course-designer] Eric Winter and [course-builders] the Willis Brothers have taken full advantage of this dry spell, in that the majority of fences are now in place.”

For spectators, Badminton will be advance tickets only again this year, with none available to buy on the gate. The 2022 fixture, which marked Badminton’s return following a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, was the first time Badminton used an advance tickets only system. But the idea had been in the pipeline since the 2019 event.

Badminton’s timetable has been adjusted for 2023, owing to the coronation.

“We are looking forward to visitors celebrating the coronation while at Badminton, and the Lakeside Bar, the Portcullis Club and the members’ enclosure will all offer special catering to reflect the occasion on Saturday, 6 May,” Mrs Tuckwell added.

“We should know the coronation timings by the time I write my next blog, so I will give details then as to how our day will roll out.”