Victorious veterans, embryo sales and other things the horse world is talking about





Golden oldies

“Don’t rule the oldies out!” said the rider of a 28-year-old “pocket rocket” New Forest mare who took a national title. Mary Weston, 75, won the level 2A individual class at the TREC national championships on Cape Clear Casey, one of a number of veterans to be victorious at the 2022 championships.“I did five competitions before it this year and got lost in three of them!” Mary said. “So I’d said the national would be our swansong, and no one was more surprised than me at the end of the orienteering to find I was in the lead by some margin.”

Read more about this combination

A top embryo sold

An embryo that is a full sibling to Ros Canter’s World Championships ride Lordships Graffalo has been sold to the US for £21,500. The Grafensolz embryo, out of Cornish Queen, will be a full sister or brother to the 10-year-old gelding with whom Ros finished second at Badminton this year and fourth in Pratoni, on the same score as bronze medallists Tim Price and Falco. The sale marks the first time an UK auction house has sold an eventing implanted embryo to breeders across the pond.

Read more about this sale

Myopathy and acorn warning

Owners have been urged to be aware of the risk of atypical myopathy and acorn toxicity following a rise in cases. Atypical myopathy – a condition that weakens a horse’s muscles – can occur when toxin hypoglycin A, found in sycamore seeds, is ingested. It is thought the hot summer has contributed to greater than normal production of the seeds, and acorns, which can also cause fatal poisoning.

Read more about this situation

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.