Full sibling embryo to Ros Canter’s top ride sold to US buyer in historic step





An embryo that is a full sibling to Ros Canter’s World Championships ride Lordships Graffalo has been sold to the US for £21,500.

The Grafensolz embryo, out of Cornish Queen, will be a full sister or brother to the 10-year-old gelding with whom Ros finished second at Badminton this year and fourth in Pratoni, on the same score as bronze medallists Tim Price and Falco.

It was one of 10 lots, all with CCI5* eventing or 1.60m showjumping breeding, sold by the Sovereign Auction House on 28 October. The bidding was so competitive, with two UK bidders in the mix as well as the US buyer, that the auction clock over-ran. The sale marks the first time an UK auction house has sold an eventing implanted embryo to breeders across the pond.

Pennie Wallace bred the embryo, as well as its maternal half-sister Pencos Crown Jewel with whom Ros finished 11th at Burghley this year.

The Sovereign Auction House auction director Georgie Belton said: “I cannot thank Pennie [enough] for her trust in the Sovereign team and for allowing what we believe will be the first of many similar [sales].

“Pennie can also take a huge degree of pride in the fact that her embryo was sold to an established breeder in the USA. This is a huge credit to Pennie and represents the much welcomed appreciation of the of world’s best eventing bloodlines at CCI5* on the world stage.”

She added: “When we [first spoke] to Pennie we gave her a guide price for her embryo, and we are thrilled for her that the eventual winning bid was just £500 out, and thankfully £500 more!

“Lordships Graffalo’s CCI5* debut this spring was simply breathtaking and I felt very fortunate to witness this in person at Badminton. Based upon the performance metrics and breeding data we have compiled on Lordships Graffalo, we believe that he is one of the most exciting international eventing championship horses in modern times.”

Ms Wallace added that the sale was a “new and very much needed fresh approach for breeders in the UK to market the top quality foals and embryos that we produce. A huge step forwards for British breeders”.

Ms Belton told H&H the embryo is being carried by Cornish Queen, and will stay with the mare and Ms Wallace until it is weaned.

