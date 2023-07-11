



Dressage fans have another reason to look forward to the 2023 British Dressage (BD) National Convention – Valegro has been confirmed as appearing at the event alongside main presenter Charlotte Dujardin.

Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro, her double individual Olympic gold medallist, will both appear at the convention, which will take place at Addington Equestrian on 25-26 November, in partnership with Equestrian Management Agency.

And Charlotte is not the only British medallist set to star: six-time Olympian Carl Hester, world silver medallist Gareth Hughes and Olympic gold medallist Laura Tomlinson have also been confirmed as presenting at the event, which is now in its 25th year.

Valegro last appeared at the national convention in 2015, the year before he won individual Olympic gold and team silver in Rio. Now 21 years old, the Negro gelding is enjoying an active retirement at Carl’s Gloucestershire yard, with plenty of hacking and the occasional session in the arena.

At Addington, Charlotte will share the training principles and methods that led her to two individual Olympic gold medals, and every dressage world record, with Valegro, as well as more medals in the years since, including team and individual bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, riding Gio.

The two-day event is intended to be a celebration of British dressage riders’ achievements over the past 10 years, and exploring the ways in which all riders can benefit from the training methods used by Carl, Charlotte and their teammates.

Day and weekend tickets are now on sale, from £55.

