



Jessica Springsteen will make her senior championship squad debut as she joins an experienced US Olympic showjumping team in Tokyo.

Yesterday US Equestrian announced the following combinations had been selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games:

Kent Farrington and Gazelle, owned by Kent and Robin Cleary Parsky

Laura Kraut and Baloutinue, owned by St Bride’s Farm

Jessica Springsteen and Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve, owned by Stone Hill Farm

McLain Ward and Contagious, owned by Beechwood Stables LLC

The reserves will be be:

Brian Moggre and Balou Du Reventon, owned by Ann Thompson

Lucy Deslauriers and Hester, owned by Lisa Deslauriers

The Tokyo Games will be McLain’s fifth Olympic showjumping appearance, having been part of the team at Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008 and Athens 2004. Laura was a team member in Beijing and at the 2000 Sydney Games, while Kent rode on the Rio squad. The US team won team gold at Beijing and Athens, and silver at Rio. Jessica has been a member of several Nations Cup teams, including the winning team at the CSIO4* at the Winter Equestrian Festival.

Laura said she was “very proud” to have been selected.

“First and foremost, I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Baloutinue’s owners Barbara and David Roux of St Bride’s Farm. Your support and encouragement has been unmatched,” she said.

“Furthermore, I’m thankful for all our sponsors backing us every step of the way and making sure the horses remain healthy, happy, and protected. It’s an honour to be on the team among these top equestrians. Finally, thank you to Baloutinue. This would not be possible without you!”

Jessica, daughter of legendary rock star Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen, said she had been “dreaming of this since she can remember”.

“Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound,” she said, adding she was “honoured” to be part of the team with Laura, Kent and McLain.

“There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime.”



Chef d’equipe Robert Ridland said last week’s CSI5* grand prix events in Rotterdam and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show completed a “long and productive” selection process for the Games.

“Following a very competitive winter circuit in Florida, American riders competed successfully against the world’s best in five major CSI5* events in Europe over the past couple months. I feel very confident the seasoned group of riders that we will be sending to Tokyo is in top current form and peaking at just the right time,” he said.

“Backing them up as reserves will be Brian and Lucy, two of the young stars on the international circuit who made a mark for themselves with their one-two finish in the CSI5* grand prix of Sopot. We’re looking forward to the next few weeks ahead and are aiming to deliver a strong performance for Team USA in Tokyo.”

