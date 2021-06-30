New faces join established star on Australian Olympic showjumping team





The Australian Olympic showjumping team heading to the Tokyo Games has been revealed as a three-time Olympian is called up for the fourth time, a rider makes their Olympic debut, and a former New Zealand rider flies the Australian flag.

The Australian showjumping team consists of:

Edwina Tops-Alexander and her own Identity Vitseroel

Katie Laurie and Casebrooke Lomond, owned by Katie, her husband Jackson and Sheena Ross

Jamie Kermond and Yandoo Oaks Constellation, owned by Kerrie Winning

The alternate is:

Rowan Willis and Blue Movie, owned by Rowan, David and Elsa Willis, Renee Willis, Michael and Wendy Jackson and Warren Coventry

Edwina, 47, will be making her fourth Olympic appearance, having competed at Rio 2016, London 2012 and Beijing 2008. She has owned the 13-year-old mare Identity Vitseroel since 2019, and the pair enjoyed a top-10 placing in the grand prix at the Valkenswaard leg of the Global Champions Tour in early June, so will be heading to the Olympics in good form.

Edwina said she is “honoured” and “privileged” to have been chosen to represent Australia again, adding it’s a team that has never ridden together before.

“Although it will be a slightly different Olympics, it’s the one everyone has been waiting for,” she said. “It’s already an achievement in itself to be selected, and it’s a chance to proudly represent Australia, which doesn’t happen that often for the showjumping team.

“It means a lot to me to represent my country in the best possible way and I want to wish everyone else the best of luck.”

British-born Katie Laurie, 35, is stepping up for her second Olympic appearance – but her first for Australia. The daughter of Australian Olympic rider Jeff McVean and Nations Cup team rider Vicki represented New Zealand at the Beijing Games in 2008. In 2017 Katie and her husband Jackson moved to Australia, and in 2019 she began competing for the country.

Katie, who is now based in Okotoks, Canada, with Jackson, will ride Casebrooke Lomond, a 13-year-old stallion, whom she has had since he was three.

Making his Olympic debut is 36-year-old Jamie Kermond, who was part of Australia’s team at the 2018 Tryon World Equestrian Games with 15-year-old gelding Yandoo Oaks Constellation. The team took sixth place and thereby secured Australia’s Olympic qualification.

Alternate rider Rowan Willis will travel to Tokyo with the Olympic showjumping team with the 15-year-old mare Blue Movie. The pair joined Jamie on the WEG squad in Tryon in 2018, where Rowan took 12th individually.

