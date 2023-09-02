



Ukraine fielded two athletes at the European Showjumping Championships at the San Siro racecourse in Milan, Italy (30 August-3 September). But there has been plenty for these two showjumpers to contend with in recent months.

Against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, both Alisa Danilova and Oleksandr Prodan received FEI solidarity scholarships to support their training towards competing at a championship, which both riders have achieved.

Oleksandr, 25, was one of four of the nation’s equestrian athletes to receive the FEI solidarity scholarship. He was born in Dnipro and contested several youth championships as a teenager. But his ambition took him overseas, first to the Netherlands and now to the stables of Belgium’s Niels Bruynseels, who has played a vital role in the young Ukrainian rider’s development and who is also in action in Milan this week.

Oleksandr first took centre stage in the global amphitheatre of the Tokyo Olympics and, two years later at the European Showjumping Championships in Milan, he has finished in 69th place with Ludwig and Yasmine Criel’s stallion Moneymaker Van’t Meulenhof (Elvis Ter Putte x Vigo D’Arsouilles).

“The FEI really helped us Ukrainian riders during the worst time for our country,” said Oleksandr. “This is how we started to jump in international shows and we’ve been successful at three- and four-star shows. We continue with that but we’re really happy to compete here as part of the European Showjumping Championships. It’s another level competing with the best horse and rider combinations and we still have a lot to learn, but I think we will come away stronger because of the good experience here. It’s really, really important for us.”

‘After these European Championships, any grand prix will feel OK!’

Alisa Danilova, 28, started competing at the age of 11 in Kyiv and is now based in Belgium.

She said she enjoys watching and learning from the top riders, but she is a big fan in particular of British showjumper Scott Brash. She received the title of the Master of Sport of International Class in Ukraine last year.

Alisa made her championship debut at the Europeans in 2017, finishing 73rd individually. At the European Showjumping Championships in Milan, she completed in 76th with Sergiy Demchenko’s 10-year-old mare Cossinelle (Cascadello x Quebec), who she’s been riding for a year and who she’s stepped up from jumping 1.30m tracks.

“My mare is so young, she’s just 10 and is new to the level,” explained Alisa. “Now she understands and she trusts me, and I know her super well. It was a challenge for sure to feel that we can do this now and I’m really happy with the rounds we had yesterday and today.

“The most difficult part yesterday was that we had to go fast – that’s something we don’t normally do. Then today [day two] was huge! We’re not ready to jump clear rounds here yet, this is still something new. But after this round, any grand prix is going to feel OK!”

Ukraine’s two athletes at the European Showjumping Championships may not be progressing to Sunday’s individual final but they have done themselves and their country very proud.

