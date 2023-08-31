



It was day two of competition at the European Showjumping Championships in Milan, Italy, this afternoon, with mixed fortunes for Britain and Ireland. Here are the stories you won’t want to miss from the second day of the Europeans.

Ben Maher and Faltic HB jumped what Ben described as a “perfect round” today, as pathfinders for Britain.

Tim Gredley on board Medoc De Toxandria just succumbed to the final fence for a four-fault round on day two

Ben’s clear and Tim’s four helped Britain secure qualification to tomorrow’s team final

Ireland go into the team final just 0.69pen behind leaders Germany after four brilliant performances from the Irish riders on day two of the competition

Jens Fredricson maintained his position at the top of the individual leaderboard with another brilliant clear, and he talked about his musical preparation for his rounds

There was much talk on day one of the European Showjumping Championships about the state of the footing. Several horses slipped in the grass arena

