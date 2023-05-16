Two British Olympic superstars are back, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Explosion W delights crowds at Royal Windsor

Ben Maher and his Tokyo individual Olympic gold medallist Explosion W made a triumphant return at Royal Windsor, finishing very close runners-up in the CSI5* Rolex grand prix. Royal Windsor was the first time British crowds could watch Ben in action since he severely injured his shoulder in a fall in February while jumping in Florida. Ben’s Olympic partner has also been spending some time on the sidelines, after Ben felt he “wasn’t physically what he can be” while jumping in Aachen last year. The pair finished second to Martin Fuchs and Conner Jei, who snatched victory by just 0.4sec.

2. En Vogue returns to competition at Hickstead

Carl Hester pulled off a superb hat-trick at the ICE Horseboxes All England Dressage Festival, Hickstead, with two international wins on his relatively new ride Fame – and a grand prix victory for his faithful campaigner En Vogue, who is back in action after a year off. This was the first competition since March 2022 for 14-year-old En Vogue, with whom Carl won Olympic team bronze and European team silver in 2021. He was ruled out of last year’s world championships after he picked up an injury, but has been back in work since December, although Carl waited for the outdoor season to compete him.

3. Good news for thoroughbred fans

Thoroughbreds will be recognised at the Olympics for the first time. Previously, full thoroughbreds competing at Olympics were listed as “breeding unknown”. But from next year at the Paris 2024 Games thoroughbred breeding will be recorded on starting lists and results. Breeding will also be listed for thoroughbreds at all FEI competitions – but they will still not be allowed to compete at the World Breeding Championships for Young Horses.

