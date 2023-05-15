Thoroughbreds to be recognised at Olympics, but still can’t contest World Breeding Championships





Thoroughbreds will be recognised at the Olympics for the first time – but they will still not be allowed to compete at the World Breeding Championships for Young Horses.

Previously, full thoroughbreds including retired racehorses competing at Olympics were listed as “breeding unknown”. But from next year at the Paris 2024 Games thoroughbred breeding will be recorded on starting lists and results. Breeding will also be listed for thoroughbreds at all FEI competitions.

The move follows discussions between the European and Mediterranean Horseracing Federation (EMHF), the World Breeding Federation for Sports Horses (WBFSH), the FEI and the International Stud Book Committee.

“The issue arose because, under a memorandum of understanding between the FEI and the WBFSH, only member studbooks of the WBFSH have historically been credited, and the WBFSH only has members that specifically breed horses for the Olympic disciplines,” said a EMHF spokesman.

Paull Khann, EMHF secretary general and member of the International Forum for the Aftercare of Racehorses steering group, welcomed the news.

“Much effort is made around the world to encourage the owners of retired racehorses to explore second careers for them,” he said.

“This recognition will both further the message that thoroughbreds do go on to compete with distinction in other equestrian disciples and prompt more thoroughbred owners to consider this retirement option for their racehorses”.

WBFSH general manager Nadine Brandter added that the organisation recognises the “extensive influence” the thoroughbred has had on sport horse breeding and development – and that “undoubtedly the thoroughbred deserves recognition”.

“The initiative to encourage second careers for retired thoroughbreds is a vital effort to maintain social licence to operate.” she said.

“We believe that it is the entire equine sector that must stand together to face this challenge, and so it is natural that the WBFSH would support this”.

But despite this, the WBFSH has confirmed that thoroughbreds will still not be permitted to compete at the World Breeding Championships for Young Horses.

“The WBFSH recognises the significant impact that the thoroughbred has had, and still has, on the development and evolution of the warmblood and thus sport horse, but unfortunately, being classified as a non-WBFSH breed, the thoroughbred is not eligible for participation in the World Breeding Championships, nor for inclusion on our WBFSH rankings,” a WBFSH spokesman told H&H.

“To enter the World Breeding Championships for Young Horses, the horse must be registered in a studbook that is a full member of the WBFSH, meaning its main purpose was to be bred for one of the Olympics disciplines.”

