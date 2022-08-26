Top riders descending on Blair Castle, the horse who made Hickstead Derby history and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Top riders descend on Blair Castle

Scotland’s premier event, the Land Rover Blair Castle Horse Trials, got under way yesterday with top riders and horses out in force. The event hosts international classes from CCI*-intro to CCI4*-L and entries include Brits Oliver Townend, Tom McEwen and Pippa Funnell. Oliver has stormed straight into the top spot of the CCI4*-L after the dressage with Cooley Rosalent and the cross-country for this class takes place on Saturday. H&H will be bringing you daily updates online and you can check out the full report in next week’s magazine, out on 1 September.

Keep up with all the action from Blair

2. The horse who made Hickstead Derby history

Loughnatousa WB has died aged 23 after a long and happy retirement. He was the first horse to win the Boomerang trophy under two different riders – with Paul Beecher in 2012 and Trevor Breen in 2015. WB, who spent the last 12 years with Bernice Cuthbert, was known for his “unquestionable” bravery, and always made his presence in the ring known when he neighed to say “Here I am”. He has been laid to rest with his owner Patricia Brown’s other horses; Apollo on whom she completed Badminton and Burghley, and her champion Flat racing sire Dominion.

Read what Bernice had to say about WB

3. Operator licences

The DVSA has issued a reminder to horsebox drivers about when an operator licence is required for transporting horses. The rules state an operators licence is required when a horsebox driver is paid money (directly or indirectly) to transport horses or uses the horsebox as part of any “professional activity“. The topic often causes confusion and debate, but horsebox drivers could face having their vehicle impounded – and scrapped after 21 days – if they transport a horse without the necessary licence.

Find out more about the requirements

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.