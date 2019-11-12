Top riders to battle it out in ‘must-watch’ grand prix final

Top riders are set to take part in the “must-watch” final of the Cazenove Capital eventing grand prix at the Liverpool International Horse Show (28 to 31 December).

Gemma Tattersall, Emily King, Jeanette Breakwell and Polly Stockton are among the 20 riders set to contest Captain Mark Phillips’ course of showjumps and cross-country fences on the Sunday evening (29 December).

Two qualifiers were held for the event, at the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show (12 to 16 June) and the Equitop Bolesworth Young Horse Championship Show (14 to 18 August).

A spokesman for the Liverpool International Horse Show said: “The qualifier in June saw a great win for Gemma Tattersall riding Santiago Bay. Jay Halim and Abrisco finished second, with long-time leader Bill Levett taking third on Athleet V. The remaining three Liverpool places were filled by Emma Hyslop-Webb, Hannah Bate and Jeanette Brakewell.

“The second leg of the series produced a superlative win for Nicky Hill and Kilrodan Sailorette, fast becoming the ones to watch in eventing grand prix style competitions after their win at Hickstead this summer.”

Show president Nina Barbour said: “We were delighted with the success of the eventing grands prix at both shows and can’t wait to witness the fantastic talent of Britain’s leading event riders indoors at Liverpool.

“I evented for a number of years, it is a fantastic sport and the eventing grand prix brings a new dynamic to the show, helping us to round off the year in superlative style.”

The spokesman added the “high-calibre spectacle” will be against the clock, featuring showjumps at a maximum of 1.25m, with three added seconds for each fence knocked down, and the cross-country fences will be at British Eventing intermediate level.

“There will also be an optional joker fence at a maximum height of 1.35m providing greater thrill and excitement throughout the competition,” said the spokesman.

