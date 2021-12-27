Throwback: Liverpool puissance win is ‘best buzz ever’





In the week that historically hosts the Liverpool International Horse Show, we take a trip down memory lane to the year when four riders shared puissance honours and set a new show record height

Four riders shared the honours at 2.21m — a record height for the show — in the Hope Valley Saddlery Puissance at the TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show.

They included the joint Olympia winners — William Whitaker with RMF Charly and Mikey Pender with his Hickstead Derby hero Hearton Du Bois Halleux — and Guy Williams with his puissance specialist Mr Blue Sky UK, who took the Olympia puissance in 2018 and the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) class this year.

But they were joined by a new face, Harry Whall. The 28-year-old, competing in his first puissance competition with new ride Quality Old Joker, came close to tipping off on landing in the first round, but grew in confidence as the five rounds went on.

“That was the best buzz ever!” exclaimed the 28-year-old from Market Rasen. “It is a dream come true. I didn’t expect him to jump so high in the first round, but once I got on the right spot it was great.”

Harry bought 11-year-old Quality Old Joker, who won this class at Liverpool in 2017 and the puissance at Olympia in 2016 with former rider Holly Smith, a couple of months ago.

Holly won last night’s big class, the Horseware Ireland-sponsored 1.50m competition, on former event horse Denver, owned by Ian Dowie. The 11-year-old competed up to CCI4* level with Emilie Chandler and Constance Copestake before turning to showjumping with Holly this summer.

Tabitha Kyle’s outstanding year continued with victories in both the Wicks Group 128cm championship and the P Gowans Civil Engineering 138cm final.

You might also be interested in:

Whitaker has the puissance power John Whitaker proves the puissance king of Sheffield, while Robert Smith hangs on to his place at the top of ‘I wasn’t going to compete’: Last minute entry wins HOYS Puissance Find out who won the HOYS Puissance, being the one and only combination to jump clear in the fifth and Get Christmas wrapped up with a Horse & Hound subscription – the gift that keeps on giving

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.