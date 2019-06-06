Top riders head to Bolesworth for first leg of new eventing grand prix series

Gemma Tattersall, Chris Burton and Ben Hobday head an exciting line-up of riders set to take part in the Cazenove Capital eventing grand prix at the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show next week (12 to 16 June).

Jeanette Brakewell, Alex Hua Tin and Jay Halim are also among those lined up to tackle Mark Phillips’ course, in the first of a three-leg grand prix series, on the Thursday of the show (13 June).

The top five riders in the class, as well as the top five in the second leg at the Bolesworth Young Horse Championship Show in August, will compete in the final leg of the series at the Theraplate UK Liverpool International Horse Show in December.

The 20 entrants will take on a course of showjumps and cross-country fences, against the clock in Bolesworth’s international arena, in what organisers promise will be a “fast and furious” competition, with a £2,000 first prize on offer.

“The Cazenove Capital Eventing Grand Prix really is a fantastic competition to watch and we are delighted to have some of the world’s best event riders signed up to compete,” said show promoter Nina Barbour.



“This year’s course will stay in the international arena and provides a fantastic opportunity for spectators to get close to the action and see so many talented riders tackle Mark Phillips’ course.”

The showjumps will be at a maximum height of 1.25m, with three seconds added for each knock-down, and there will be a joker at 1.35m. The cross-country fences will be at British Eventing intermediate level (1.20m).

