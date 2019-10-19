British champions Carl and Barney are heading to Liverpool

National champions Carl Hester and Nip Tuck are among the superstars due to perform at this year’s TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show (28 to 31 December).

The multiple medal-winning combination will showcase a grand prix test in the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, 28 December, their debut at the venue. They will also compete in the Equitop GLME freestyle competition during the Saturday evening performance.

Show president Nina Barbour said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back dressage superstar Carl. He is an inspiration to the sport at a global level and it is a privilege to have him join us at Liverpool.

“The sport of dressage has grown beyond recognition and we are looking forward to watching some of the most talented and up-and-coming dressage horses in the country as they work towards grand prix.

“The M&S Bank Arena is a fantastic venue and there will certainly be plenty of atmosphere to give the crowd a real taste of top-class dressage.”

It was a 10th national champion title for Carl last month, and he was delighted to secure it on “Barney”.

“He deserves it for what he’s given to British dressage – he’s represented Britain at European, World and Olympic level and always been so solid – he was due the win,” he said.

Carl and guests will also take part in a special “an audience with” session at 4pm in the Arena Theatre on 28 December, when guests who book upgraded tickets can “enjoy, learn and interact with the equestrian and celebrity stars”.

The show also features top-class showjumping, the final of the eventing grand prix series, displays and music, culminating in the TheraPlate UK grand prix on New Year’s Eve.

