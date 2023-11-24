Top rider removed from national team, Black Friday, and more things the horse world is talking about





Top rider removed from national team

Medal-winning rider Andreas Helgstrand (pictured, top) has been removed from the Danish national dressage team – and reported to the police – following the broadcast of the Operation X documentary filmed undercover at Helgstrand Dressage. Danish television production company TV2 aired part one of the documentary Operation X: The Secrets of the Horse Billionaire on 23 November. A statement from the Danish equestrian federation said that its board “strongly distances itself from the unacceptable methods of riding, training, and treating horses the broadcasts clearly show” and has urged riders at Helgstrand Dressage filmed in the documentary to come forward. “Therefore, it is now clear that Andreas Helgstrand, based on the broadcasts, can no longer represent the Danish equestrian federation as a national team rider,” said the statement. H&H has approached the FEI, and Andreas Helgstrand for comment.

The very best Black Friday deals

Black Friday is here and if you are anything like us, you’re probably being bombarded with equestrian deals right now. So rather than wading through your countless emails, trust that we’ve done the hard work for you and have selected the very best discounts and special offers for you to consider. There is a wide range of discounts on everything from the best stable cameras to the best winter riding gloves – plus some exclusive deals for H&H readers, so cut straight to the chase with our selection.

Olympic eventer retires

US eventer Phillip Dutton has paid tribute to his five-star and championship ride Z, who has retired from international competition aged 15 after sustaining an injury at Pau Horse Trials in October. The pair represented the US at Olympics and World Championships, and scored top placings at CCI5*. “His rehab and recovery will be extensive,” said Phillip. “At 15 years old, it would not be in Z’s best interest to try to bring him back to the level of fitness and training needed for the international level. He will get all the medical attention and rehab that he needs to set him up for the next, easier chapter in his life.”

Road safety

The British Horse Society (BHS) is raising awareness of the weight and speed of the average horse, and the catastrophic damage it can cause to a car and its occupants this National Road Safety Week (19 to 25 November). The aim is to educate on horses’ power; BHS safety director Alan Hiscox told H&H he hopes it will get motorists’ attention. “To them, horsepower means foot on the pedal and fast cars; we say no, and explain the origins of it, then they get it,” he said. “When we talk about real horsepower, we mean four legs, a mane and tail, and we get good buy-in from drivers.”

