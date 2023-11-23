It’s that time again! Get your H&H 2023 Advent calendar today





Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat – but more importantly, the 2023 Horse & Hound Advent calendar is out.

This year’s is the fifth to feature a calendar on the front cover, beautifully illustrated by Olga Demidova, and it is in the shops – and will be arriving at subscribers’ homes – from today (23 November).

“I very much hope you enjoy this week’s front cover, which saves you a purchase at this most costly time of year since it doubles as an actual Advent calendar,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“We’re still working on producing one with chocolates – or better yet horse treats – behind every door, but in the meantime I hope you love Olga Demidova’s charming illustrations as much as we do, and there’s a treat in the form of amusement or inspiration behind every door.”

As well, as the calendar, which features a hilarious horsey joke or inspirational quote behind each door, this week’s Advent special edition of the magazine features top riders’ book recommendations, the hip flask recipes you didn’t know you needed (but you definitely do), Christmas stereotypes, gift guide and more festive delights.

We also speak to Pippa Funnell, to find out what drives her hunger for success 20 years after her Rolex Grand Slam victory, Horse of the Year Show supreme Danielle Heath shares the secrets of her successful year, and in Legends we recall the moving story of Sefton, remembered by those closest to him, a horse whose bravery and character inspired a nation.

“And the ultimate Christmas gift, of course, the one that just keeps on giving all year, is a subscription to Horse & Hound – don’t miss our excellent Black Friday offer,” Sarah said.

