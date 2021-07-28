Tokyo Olympics dressage freestyle highlights: bronze for Britain, a first-time champion and Les Misérables





The Tokyo Olympics dressage freestyle provided an incredible climax to the four days of dressage competition in Japan. Here are the five things you need to know about today...

Charlotte Dujardin exceeded all expectations with the inexperienced Gio to take the individual bronze medal for Britain in the Tokyo Olympics dressage freestyle tonight. The pair scored 88.54% for their flawless test, a huge personal best.

Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl took gold on the lovely mare TSF Dalera, a first individual title for the 35-year-old German. She scored 91.73%.

Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour pulled out the ride she’s been looking for all week with Bohemian, riding her Les Misérables freestyle. She had to settle for fourth, though, just off the podium.

Former Olympic champion and current world number one Isabell Werth claimed silver in the Tokyo Olympics dressage freestyle, sandwiched between Jessica and Charlotte.

Britain’s other two riders also did us proud, with Carl Hester finishing eighth on En Vogue with 81.81% in the horse’s first international freestyle and Olympic debutante Lottie Fry taking 13th on Everdale with plus-80%.

And a bonus extra…

H&H’s reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan were with Jessica when she effectively found out she was the new Olympic champion.

