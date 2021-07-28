Bronze for Charlotte Dujardin as new Olympic dressage champion is crowned





Jessica von Bredow-Werndl is the new individual Olympic dressage champion after a stunning freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. Fifth from last to go, Jessica produced a fabulous test on 14-year-old mare, TSF Dalera, to score 91.732%.

Isabell Werth and Bella Rose 2 did their utmost to add the Olympic title to their world and European ones, but had to settle for silver with 89.657%.

Charlotte Dujardin and Gio’s score of 88.543% was a huge personal best for the young green chestnut. Charlotte, the reigning champion, had already said winning team bronze was like a gold for this stage in their career.

The final combination into the arena, Dorothee Schneider and Showtime FRH, could well have knocked Charlotte off the podium but tonight was not their night. Their freestyle carried too many errors by their high standards, and scored 79.432% to finish 15th.

All three British riders excelled themselves, with Carl Hester finishing eighth on En Vogue on 81.81% and Lottie Fry taking 13th on Everdale with plus-80%.

Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour just missed out on the medals in fourth, while US newcomer Sabine Schut-Kery was fifth and Dutchman Edward Gal sixth.

