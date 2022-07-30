‘They’ve grown together’: adored pony and 14-year-old rider take RIHS senior ridden crown





A show hunter pony provided his 14-year-old rider with her first ever Royal International (RIHS) win when he topped the PRP Rescue Services/SSADL ridden championship.

Georgia Kirby was in the saddle of mother Susan Kirby’s 19-year-old chestnut gelding Woodview Fiocco (Finn). The lovely 133cm contender pinged around the Roger Stack Arena, exuding ample star quality and flair.

The quality field of seniors, which included many former Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and RIHS finalists, was a feast for the eyes.

Georgia and Finn, third here in senior ranks last year, have been partnered together for seven years. Finn is home-produced from the family’s base in Lancashire and has landed many accolades as both an open show hunter pony and a veteran. In 2021, they finished second in the 133cm show hunter pony of the year final at the NEC.

“He’s a true all-rounder who shows, hacks out, jumps and goes to the beach,” said Susan. “He’s with us for life. He adores Georgia; everytime he sees her on the yard he’ll whinny at her. If I ever can’t find Georgia, I know she’ll be in Finn’s stable.”

“They’ve grown together, too. Finn was a bit of a monkey when we first got him home and we weren’t sure if they’d gel, but we persevered. Georgia does him all herself and he’s completely home-produced.”

Mille Bowles and Selina Bowles’ Cottrell Riverdance took reserve in the SSADL ridden championship. The 25-year-old is a former winner of the Veteran Horse Society supreme championship.

