The loss of a beloved medal-winning horse and other things the equestrian world is talking about





‘My heart horse’

The double Olympic team gold medal-winning dressage horse Bonaparte 67 has died, aged 30. The chestnut gelding, who was by Bon Bonaparte out of the Consul mare Cattleya, was owned and ridden by Germany’s Heike Kemmer, who said that Bonaparte sustained a “significant injury that made it impossible for him to continue his life”.

Read more about this horse’s achievements

Learning patience

In our second episode of an exclusive new online series, Horse & Hound catches up with talented showjumper Jack Whitaker, son of Michael Whitaker, to find out more about his exciting string of horses, what he focuses on when training, and why the Whitaker family keep producing winning riders

Read the full interview

Burghley entries

Four former winners head up the Defender Burghley Horse Trials entries for this year’s event (30 August-3 September). Piggy March, who took the title last year on Vanir Kamira, returns to defend her crown. She will ride the 2021 European team gold and individual silver medallist Brookfield Inocent, owned by Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry.

Find out who else is heading to Burghley

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.