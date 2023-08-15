‘I’ve learnt patience the hard way’: Horse & Hound’s exclusive catch-up with Jack Whitaker





In our second episode of an exclusive new online series, Horse & Hound catches up with talented showjumper Jack Whitaker, son of Michael Whitaker, to find out more about his exciting string of horses, what he focusses on when training, and why the Whitaker family keep producing winning riders…

They say you never stop learning in horse sport – what’s the last thing you learnt?

That’s certainly right – each horse does something new every time you’re riding them. For me, patience is always a big one and it’s something that’s easy to forget about, especially when you have talented young horses. With some horses, you can push on and move up, be better, jump bigger, win more – but sometimes they are not quite ready for that so learning not to rush is a big one.

I learnt that the hard way when Lente III, who is one of the best horses in the yard right now, was brand new in the stable as a seven-year-old. I had jumped a lot with her at home and she loved the shows too, so I headed to Stockholm which is a Global Champions show – there’s a lot going on there; spooky jumps and probably just bigger jumps than she needed. I had thought, “fancy young horse in the stable, take her there, looking flash and good,” but she had a spook the first day and that set her back a couple of weeks. I had to take a step back and start building her back up from there.

Which of your up and coming horses are you most excited about?

Equine America Elucar VE is starting to really step up now, and is getting more consistent around the bigger grands prix. I’m impressed by how much he’s progressed. I’m looking forward to cracking on with him and jumping a few more grands prix now he’s getting more reliable over the bigger jumps.

The Whitaker family seems unable to stop churning out new talent – what’s the secret?

There’s no secret – I think it’s just a shared wealth of experience. A real building up job and it’s all about learning how to connect with the horses, which is something the older generation try and pass down as much as they can. I don’t feel any pressure from the family though, the only pressure I feel is the pressure I put myself under – which is good.

Which horse is the biggest character in the yard right now?

Lente III is a typical mare – she’s always stamping her feet, especially when there’s any water on her legs. She’s a right old one, but we’re happy to have her.

Does Jack Whitaker have a go-to training exercise or mantra?

We normally try to keep things quite simple at home – my dad is a big stickler for that. Lengthening and shortening the canter is a big deal for us. When you want them to go forward, they have to go forward, and when you want them to come back, they have to come back. We don’t jump loads – most of the time the school is fairly bare and we are just working them on the flat.

What’s new at the yard right now?

We’ve got some fairly new stables. The last ones my Dad put up and the walls were starting to cave in. It was definitely a move of necessity rather than want.

What is Jack Whitaker’s favourite bit of kit/clothing at the moment and why?

I’m newly sponsored by Equiline and their jacket is great. It’s a bit more tailored than some and looks more like a dinner jacket than a riding jacket, but it’s still very flexible.

What are you most looking forward to this summer?

I always look forward to the hot weather – I’m a big fair-weather rider, I don’t like riding in the cold.

And finally, what does a typical day-off look like for Jack Whitaker?

Days off come very few and far between. If I’m planning on doing something that’s nothing to do with horses, I have to get the horses done first, which means I have to wake up even earlier than usual. Normally, a day out would be going to the races or something like that. But kicking your feet up at home is definitely frowned upon. We’ve got the farm and my Mum’s a workaholic – if I was going to sit down, well, that’s just impossible. I do get out and play football every Monday evening in the local six-a-side leisure league though, which is great.

Did you enjoy reading this interview? We used the support we receive from our website subscribers to create this article. If you’d like to support our work, enabling us to invest in even more exclusive journalism like this – as well as enjoying unlimited access to our online breaking news service, expert opinion and event analysis, our extensive vet library, plus training advice, you can subscribe today from as little as £1 a week*. View offers.

*Annual subscription billed today as £52 for 1 year. Renews automatically after first year at standard price £87.99, and we will notify you of any price increases in advance. Cancel auto-renewal at any time.

You may also be interested in…