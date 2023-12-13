The London International Horse Show, the London International Horse Show – and that’s all the horse world is talking about!





The dressage gets under way at the London International Horse Show today, with grand prix action as part of the World Cup series. Top Brits Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Emile Faurie are among those due to come down the centre line this afternoon (13 December). Find out what time your favourites will ride, and we’ll be reporting on all the action too.

It’s not Christmas without the London International; and this year’s show promises to be bigger and better than ever. In addition to seeing many of the world’s top dressage and showjumping stars – and the 40 leading native ponies in the country – in action, the introduction of a new second arena has given numerous amateur showing riders their first chance to compete at this prestigious show. So if you need some help planning the best pre-Christmas horsey trip, make sure you read H&H’s essential guide to this festive occasion.

If you’re heading to the London International at its new venue the ExCeL, our handy guide on how to get there will be useful. Whether you’ve worked out how to get to London Horse Show from its previous runnings at ExCeL over the past couple of years or it’s your first visit to the event since its move from Olympia, it’s worth taking a fresh look at transport options for this year.

