The inspirational Nicola Wilson, police horse Rocky, and other things the horse world is talking about

There was a standing ovation for Nicola Wilson as she took the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year title at the 2022 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, on Thursday evening (30 November). The eventing European champion walked on to the stage, with her husband Alastair, nearly seven months after she was seriously injured in a fall at Badminton Horse Trials. “I think everyone in this room – and the other people nominated – are massive inspirations. But everyone who’s supported me through the last few months has been inspirational. The messages of support from people – and of course, this guy here [Alastair] – have been phenomenal,” said Nicola as she collected her award.

2. Farewell to police horse Rocky

Avon & Somerset Police announced this week that police horse Rocky has been put down, aged five. The gelding and his rider were involved in a collision while on patrol in Bristol in July, resulting in Rocky sustaining severe injuries. Rocky was treated at an equine hospital and although he got over the “first hurdle”, the force said at the time he had a “long road ahead”. On Wednesday (30 November) the force said although one of Rocky’s injuries had shown signs of improvement, the other did not respond to treatment. “This severely impacted on his quality of life, meaning even retirement to the field pain-free was no longer possible,” said an Avon & Somerset Police spokesman, who added that the mounted section was “truly devastated”.

3. Badminton’s prize money

Badminton Horse Trials has announced its total prize money has increased by almost £20,000 for 2023. The new pot will be £380,300 compared to £360,750 last year, and next year’s winner will take home £105,000 – up £5,000 from 2022. Badminton director Jane Tuckwell said the event is very keen to reflect “the huge accolade of winning such a high-level five star competition”. The event has also revealed the 2023 ground jury team; Angela Tucker, Andrew Bennie and Xavier Le Sauce. Andrew Temkin will serve as technical delegate, assisted by Marcin Konarski.

