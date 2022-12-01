‘Great sadness’ as police horse Rocky put down five months after road collision





A police horse has been put down five months after he was seriously injured in a road traffic collision.

Avon & Somerset Police announced with “great sadness” that police horse Rocky was put down on Monday (28 November).

Rocky and his rider were involved in the collision with a blue Ford Focus at Beggars Bush Lane, Bristol, on 8 July. The five-year-old gelding sustained a “significant leg injury” and was taken to an equine hospital. Rocky’s rider and the driver, a man in his 70s, were taken to hospital, but allowed home to recover.

A week after the collision the force said Rocky had been in “good spirits and had got over the first hurdle”, but that his road to recovery would “likely be a long one”.

In a statement yesterday (30 November) an Avon & Somerset spokesman said officers and grooms had “said their final goodbyes to Rocky” and made “every effort to make him comfortable” before he was put down.

“Many of you have followed us through Rocky’s journey to recovery and we thank you for your support. Although we had hoped to return Rocky to service, we’d aimed to at least get him to a stage where retirement to a field would have been an option .

“Our officers and grooms dedicated themselves to his rehabilitation, providing him with expert care. Although one of his injuries showed signs of improvement, Rocky did not respond to treatment as we’d hoped in relation to the other injury. This severely impacted on his quality of life, meaning even retirement to the field pain-free was no longer possible.”

The spokesman added that the mounted section is “truly devastated at this outcome”.

“We ask for your understanding during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“Thank you for your service, Rocky.”

