Police horse seriously injured in road accident is in ‘good spirits’ as he recovers in hospital





The police horse who suffered serious injuries in a road accident last week is in “good spirits” in hospital as he faces a long road to recovery.

Avon and Somerset Police mounted branch member Rocky and his rider were hurt in a collision with a car in Bristol last Friday (8 July).

The five-year-old part-bred Irish draught gelding, who has yet to be given his official police name, was taken to an equine hospital for treatment, where he remains.

This week (12 July) the force shared video of Rocky and his rider reunited in the clinic, adding: “It’s fair to say they were pleased to see each other.

“Our vets have advised that it will be around a month before we have an update on his prognosis however he is in good spirits and has got over the first hurdle.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said Rocky, who was shown enjoying an apple as he stood in cross-ties, had sustained a “significant leg injury”, so it is likely his road to recovery will be a long one.

His rider was also taken to hospital after the incident but was then discharged to recover at home, as was the driver of the Ford Focus involved, a man in his 70s. Fellow mounted branch member Platinum and his rider, who were at the scene, were unharmed.

The force thanked all those who had sent messages of support, and has appealed for information as it investigates the accident.

Anyone with dashcam footage or other information is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5111162409.

