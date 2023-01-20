The death of a top stallion, horse abuse caught on camera and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The death of a top breeding stallion

Conthargos, the sire of many top grand prix showjumpers and leading event horses, has been put down aged 19 after developing sudden laminitis. A statement on behalf of his breeder Paul Schockemöhle said unfortunately Conthargos could not be treated by the vets were were called in immediately. His top-performing progeny include Concona, who has had placings at five-star grands prix with Ben Maher, and Conchento PS who has had top grand prix placings with Gregory Wathelet and Luciana Diniz. “One of the very great sires has left the stage far too early,” read the statement.

Read more about Conthargos and his progeny

2. Horrific animal abuse caught on camera

Witnesses have been asked to come forward after footage of a sulky race on a motorway in Ireland was shared online. The film, apparently taken from a car travelling close behind one of the carts, shows aggressive whipping as the sulkies travel at speed, with another car close behind to the camera’s left. Animal Law Ireland has urged anyone who saw the race to contact the Gardai, and added that, “The M3 between Clonee and Damestown has become a private racetrack for harness racing (sulky racing).”

Read the full story

3. Being a showjumper versus a businessman

Showumper, trainer and yard owner Joe Trunkfield has discussed the cost-of-living crisis in his exclusive H&H column this week. Joe, who won the six bar at the London International Horse Show last month, spoke of the rising costs across the board and the struggles for yard owners and organisers. “Harder times are certainly ahead and I’ve already noticed conflict between show centres and competitors. Riders are quick to complain about the rising costs of entry fees, hook-ups and stabling while prize money remains the same. I understand the competitors’ struggle but can also see the organisers’ view,” he said. Joe also discusses ways to adapt and suggests a clearer system is needed in the sport between professionals earning a living and the hobby rider.

Read Joe’s full column

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.