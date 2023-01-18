Riders do right by their horses despite rising costs





RIDERS are determined to do right by their horses despite the tough economic situation, research suggests; cutting back themselves so their animals do not go without.

H&H commissioned a survey of equestrians to determine the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on their way of life.

Although 77% of respondents are understandably concerned about prices in 2023, more than three quarters are determined to make the most of their passion this year, and more than two thirds said riding is the thing they are looking forward to most.

“It’s more important during the cost-of-living crisis, because everything is so gloomy that it’s really important to engage with interests that make me feel passionate and excited and alive,” one rider said.

The survey asked readers of H&H how they expected their spending to change this year, in different areas.

Almost all – 98% – said their spend on horse insurance and feed would stay the same or increase; 96% and 93% said the same for horse health, such as supplements, and rider protection, such as hats and body protectors, respectively.

In terms of spend on saddlery and tack, 88% said this will increase or stay the same; 79% gave this answer for spending on clothing and footwear. Readers are more likely to spend less on themselves, but the same or more on non-negotiables for their horses.

British Horse Society (BHS) director of welfare Gemma Stanford told H&H it is “encouraging to see that, despite the cost-of-living crisis, horse owners and keepers continue to feel passionate and excited about spending time with horses”.

“We recognise, however, that owning and caring for a horse is a large financial commitment and people will still feel the pressures of rising costs,” she said.

“At times like this, we urge equestrians to look ahead and budget as effectively as possible, in a way that doesn’t compromise your horse’s health and welfare.

“It is important to be careful of false economies. This includes not vaccinating your horse or not having their teeth checked – both of which could result in ill health and prove more costly in future.

“The BHS horse care and welfare helpline offers advice and support for equestrians, in order to ensure they are able to continue to keep the welfare of their horses a priority.”

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “These survey results may surprise some people given the economic climate, while reassuring others. Riders are certainly not immune to the cost of living crisis, but we’ve long known that most horse owners will cut anything else before looking at their spend on horses.

“Our demographic’s disposable income varies, but almost all have a willingness to put horses first – as well as a strong appreciation of what horses do for owners’ physical and mental health. This is reflected in the number of comments along the lines of: life might be tough right now, but horses make life better, and so they are where we will spend.”

