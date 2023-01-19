‘Goodbye far too soon’: top sire put down owing to laminitis





Conthargos, who counts top grand prix showjumpers and a leading event horse among his progeny, has died aged 19.

A statement on behalf of his breeder, Paul Schockemöhle, said that Conthargos had to be put down owing to a sudden onset of laminitis, which “unfortunately could not be treated by the vets who were called in immediately”.

The Converter son, out of the Carthago Z mare Cajandra Z, spent his life at Paul’s Mühlen base, Gestüt Lewitz, siring countless successful offspring.

“We had to say goodbye to our Conthargos far too soon,” said a post on the stallion station’s social media yesterday (18 January).

“One of the very great sires has left the stage far too early. Remembering the beautiful moments and being grateful for 18 years with him. Thank you Conthargos!”

Conthargos had success in young horse classes as a four- and five-year-old. An injury cut short his competition career, which was continued by his offspring.

He had more than 20 licensed stallion sons, including Conthalou and Continental Blue.

His top-performing progeny include Concona, who has had placings in five-star grands prix with Ben Maher. Conchento PS, partnered by Gregory Wathelet and Luciana Diniz, also has a CV littered with top grand prix placings from St Tropez, London, Geneva, Valence and Vilamoura. He also sired Cosa Nostra, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics with Israeli rider Alberto Michan.

German event rider Sophie Leube’s stable star Jadore Moi, with whom she won Boekelo CCI4*-L in 2021 and finished second at Strezgom CCI4*-L in October 2022, is also among Conthargos’ daughters.

