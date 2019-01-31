Dressage legend Totilas to appear in rare public display

The former dressage superstar Totilas is set to make a rare public appearance tomorrow (Friday, 1 February), it has been confirmed.

Totilas last appeared in public at the 2015 European Championships at Aachen, his final competition before retiring.

The 19-year-old stallion, owned by Paul Schockemöhle, will appear alongside his progeny at the KWPN stallion show in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

“This year the show revolves completely around him and his offspring,” said a statement from KWPN.

“Three of his KWPN-approved sons, Glock’s Toto Jr, Glock’s Total US and Glock’s Trafalgar, enter the arena under saddle and will show what they inherited from their sire.

“Their strong genetic package resulted into great qualities in movement and character.”

The statement added that a number of Totilas’ grandsons are also taking part.

These include Kayne and King (both by Governor), plus King Karim and Glock’s Taminiau (both by GLOCK’s Toto Jr.).

“How wonderful is it that Totilas himself is also part of this fantastic show,” said the statement.

Christoph Hinkel, of the Schockemöhle stud, confirmed the news to H&H on Thursday (31 January).

At the height of his career, Totilas broke numerous world records and was a triple gold medallist at the 2010 FEI World Equestrian Games with Dutch rider Edward Gal.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

After the pair’s triumph, the horse was sold to Mr Schockemöhle with Germany’s Matthias Alexander Rath taking over the reins.

The new pair scored multiple international wins, but both horse and rider went through spells of illness and injury.

In February 2017, Totilas was due to appear at France’s major Saint-Lô show, but his visit did not go ahead.

The horse is currently living at Gestüt Schafhof, which is where Matthias is based, and his stud fee for 2019 is €2,500 (£2,191).

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday